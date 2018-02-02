»»WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEE HONORED FOR SUPPORT OF DEPLOYED SOLDIER’S FAMILY

The Alabama Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve awarded a Wells Fargo Bank employee in Northport with their Patriot Award for his support for the family of a deployed soldier.

DeVon Averett, who’s a supervisor at the 2200 McFarland Blvd. E. branch, was given the honor Wednesday.

His nomination came from America McCalpine, whose spouse is serving overseas. The award is usually given out by a soldier, but this time the committee in charge of the honor made an exception.

“He knows what’s going on and cares enough to pull you aside and say ‘hey, you need a few minutes, let’s talk,’ even if he’s just listening and nodding his head,” McCalpine said. “It’s nice just having someone who truly cares about my situation.”

McCalpine said she often struggles with her husband’s overseas deployments. He’s currently on his third, which began in June. McCalpine said she and her children greatly appreciate having an employer who understands what she’s going through and helps her handle her day-to-day issues as they crop up.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicolas Britto (ret.) presented the award as the ESGR’s local representative.