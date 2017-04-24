»»WELLS FARGO DONATES $15,000 TO TUSCALOOSA’S HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Wells Fargo donated both their time and money to the community over the weekend.

On Saturday, the bank presented a $15,000 check to Tuscaloosa’s Habitat for Humanity as part of their Community Service Saturday program.

Volunteers spent their day patching holes and replacing the windows of a home in need.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ellen Potts said contributions like this are essential for the organization.

“There is no way Habitat for Humanity could continue its work without partners like Wells Fargo,” Potts said. “We have to pay for all our building materials, and the only way we can do that is through the generosity of our corporate partners.”