»»WELCOME HOME, SAWYER-ANN METZ!

Two young Fayette parents say their newborn baby saved their lives.

Blake and Samantha Metz gave birth to their first child, a daughter they’re calling Sawyer-Ann, on Thursday August 31st. That’s Samantha’s birthday.

They became parents and lost their home all in a matter of hours, but thanks to friends and family in Fayette…that day won’t be remembered as one of loss.

The nursery they’d prepared for Sawyer-Ann was destroyed. A tree fell right through the roof and baby pink painted walls, crushing the bed where Sawyer-Ann would sleep.

In the aftermath, many of her clothes and toys were scattered on the ground. Others were ruined.

The close-knit community there in Fayette did not let the storm ruin Sawyer-Ann’s homecoming.

Through donations alone, the Metz family was able to bring their baby home from the hospital on Saturday to a fully furnished, new home…something they can’t wait to tell Sawyer-Ann when she is old enough to understand,

The Metz family tells me the Go Fund Me account created for them has exceeded it’s goal of $5,000.00

If you’d like to give to them, they are still in need of newborn clothing and diapers for Sawyer-Ann.