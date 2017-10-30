»»WEEKEND ROUNDUP: 2 SHOT IN SEPARATE SATURDAY INCIDENTS

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating two shootings that happened over the weekend. Here’s a roundup:

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue. Upon their arrival, the victim told police that he and his brother were in the front yard when he was approached by several men with their faces covered.

The victim said he was running toward his apartment when he heard gunshots, so he grabbed a handgun from his apartment and began shooting back. During the shootout, the victim’s vehicle and another vehicle next to it were shot.

Police said that a short time later, Tyshaun Johnson, 23, arrived at DCH Regional Medical Center via a private vehicle suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Johnson is listed in critical condition, and police said they’re still investigating.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was shot in the hip Saturday.

It happened in the 3400 block of 22nd Street.

Once on the scene, investigators said they found Kelvin Hardin, 29, suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip. Police said Hardin was uncooperative and refused treatment.

Investigators said they learned from witnesses that Hardin had been in a fight with several family members, including a 21-year-old woman who told officers she shot Hardin after he rammed her vehicle with his, then broke the back window out of her vehicle and tried to attack a passenger in the vehicle.

The passenger told investigators that Hardin rammed the vehicle because their car was blocking Hardin’s vehicle from leaving.

Family members separated the passenger from Hardin, but once separated Hardin tried to attack the woman, who pulled out a handgun and shot him.

Witnesses told investigators that Hardin started the fight, but the case is pending further investigation.