»»WBC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER WINS CIVIL LAWSUIT

WBC heavyweight champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder won his civil lawsuit against Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin.

Povetkin tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug prior to a match with Wilder last May. The positive drug test resulted in the cancelation of the match, leaving Wilder without the $4.5 million he was due to earn.

The federal jury in Manhattan, ruled to award nearly $5 million to Wilder from Team Povetkin, because the match never occurred.

Wilder’s next fight is set against Gerald Washington in Birmingham on Feb. 25.