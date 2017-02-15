»»WBC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DEONTAY WILDER WINS CIVIL LAWSUIT

Trending
WBC heavyweight champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder won his civil lawsuit against Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin.

Povetkin tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug prior to a match with Wilder last May. The positive drug test resulted in the cancelation of the match, leaving Wilder without the $4.5 million he was due to earn.

The federal jury in Manhattan, ruled to award nearly $5 million to Wilder from Team Povetkin, because the match never occurred.

Wilder’s next fight is set against Gerald Washington in Birmingham on Feb. 25.

