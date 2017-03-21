»»WANT TO WORK IN WASHINGTON, D.C.? INTERNSHIP APPLICATIONS NOW BEING ACCEPTED

Applications are now being accepted for paid congressional internships, the 7th Project Association announced in a press release.

The 7th Project is offering paid internships during the summer of 2017 in U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell’s, D-Ala, Washington, D.C. office as well as her district offices in Alabama. District internships will either be in Birmingham, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa or Selma.

“Working for Congresswoman Sewell was an awesome experience,” Clarence Sutton, an intern in the summer of 2015 said. “By being around people so dedicated to service throughout the 7th District I was able to grow and develop skills that have not only impacted me professionally, but have developed my character as well. Prior to my experience with Congresswoman Sewell I had always believed that ‘the sky is the limit’ was a cliché statement. After my experience with the 7th project, I honestly believe it’s true.”

Students with a 3.0 or higher GPA can attend an accredited college or university located outside Alabama but must be from Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. Interns will be selected based on academic performance, leadership abilities and demonstrated financial need.

In Washington D.C., interns will spend four weeks participating in the duties of the office. Interns will attend committee hearings, sessions of the House and Senate, and will interact with government agencies. Each Washington D.C. intern will receive a weekly stipend of $200.

The 7th Project will provide housing to Washington D.C. interns at an university within walking distance to public transportation.

There are two sessions for summer 2017, one during June 5-30, and the second July 3-28.

In the district offices, interns will spend six weeks assisting with programming, including the ‘Congress In Your Community Town Hall Tour,’ and working directly with constituent services. These interns will receive $1,000 stipend for a six-week commitment.

Applications must be received by midnight on April 10 for session one and April 17 for session two. Selected applicants will be notified by the end of April.