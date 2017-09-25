»»WANT TO HELP PUERTO RICO? HERE’S YOUR CHANCE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

Category 4 Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last week, causing extreme flooding and devastation. It knocked out power, water, and telephone communications, as well as shutting down the airport.

Tuscaloosa resident Danny Morales said he has family in Puerto Rico, and wants his community rallying in support for the U.S. territory.

Facebook family I am trying build up a team to go to Puerto Rico to help the island. Anyone interested please in box me… Posted by Danny Morales on Saturday, September 23, 2017

Morales said he saw the community support after the April 27, 2011, tornadoes in Tuscaloosa, and wants to see the U.S. helping its island territory the same way.

“That’s kind of what I’m reaching out for, the same people that helped out during that tornado, to see if we can get a delegation from Tuscaloosa to represent Tuscaloosa and take them to Puerto Rico at such a time as this,” he said.

He’s looking to get a group together for several mission trips in the future.

If you or your organization would like to get involved, you can contact Morales on Facebook here.