»»WANT TO HELP HARVEY VICTIMS? THERE ARE PLENTY OF EVENTS & OPTIONS

Ways to Assist with Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

The Center for Service and Leadership will be conducting the following drives:

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Drive for Canterbury

Drop Off: Canterbury Chapel

Items: baby supplies, non-perishable foods, insect repellant, blankets, flashlights, new towels

Gift Card Drive for Clear Creek Independent School District, Houston, and University Baptist Church, Houston

Co-hosted by The Source and Office of Student Involvement

Drop Off: 1100 Ferguson Center and Information Desks at Get On Board Day

Items: gift cards

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Diaper Drive for Houston Diaper Bank

Co-hosted by the Black Student Union and Office of Student Care & Wellbeing

Drop Off: 1100 Ferguson Center

Items: diapers of all sizes

Thursday, Sept. 7

Women’s Hygiene Products Drive for Support Our Girls and #HappyPeriod

Co-hosted by Women and Gender Resource Center and UA Panhellenic Association

Drop Off: 1100 Ferguson Center and Women and Gender Resource Center at 2000 South Lawn Office Building

Items: tampons and pads

Friday, Sept. 8

Gift Card Drive benefitting Wedgewood Elementary, Friendswood Texas

Co-hosted by University Programming, Dean of Students Office and Phi Beta Phi

Drop Off: 1100 Ferguson Center

Items: cards to Walmart, Target, etc.

Saturday, Sept. 9 (8-11 a.m.)

Water, Support the United Way and Athletics Drive

Co-Sponsored: United Way, UA Athletics and Coleman Worldwide Moving

Drop Off: The truck will be stationed near light pole #30 in the University Mall parking lot adjacent to McFarland Blvd.

Items: water; non-perishable, nutritional food, including canned items and can openers; baby diapers, wipes, food and formula; cleaning supplies; dishes and eating utensils; new towels and washcloths; and new bedding (all sizes sheets, blankets and mattress covers

Sept. 12, 13, 14 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Blood Drive: American Red Cross

3rd Floor Ferguson Center

More Ways to Donate

UA is a generous community, and the following are some of the non-profit entities accepting hurricane relief donations or supplies. For the latest information on relief efforts and how to help, go to http://www.houstontx.gov .

Monetary Donations

American Red Cross

Houston Food Bank

United Way of Greater Houston

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Amazon Wish Lists

Items purchased for Houston shelters from Amazon Wish Lists will be drone delivered.

George R Brown Convention Center

5th Ward Multiservice Center