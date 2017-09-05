»»WANT TO HELP HARVEY VICTIMS? THERE ARE PLENTY OF EVENTS & OPTIONS

Ways to Assist with Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts
The Center for Service and Leadership will be conducting the following drives:
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Drive for Canterbury
Drop Off: Canterbury Chapel
Items: baby supplies, non-perishable foods, insect repellant, blankets, flashlights, new towels
Gift Card Drive for Clear Creek Independent School District, Houston, and University Baptist Church, Houston
Co-hosted by The Source and Office of Student Involvement
Drop Off: 1100 Ferguson Center and Information Desks at Get On Board Day
Items: gift cards
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Diaper Drive for Houston Diaper Bank
Co-hosted by the Black Student Union and Office of Student Care & Wellbeing
Drop Off: 1100 Ferguson Center
Items: diapers of all sizes
Thursday, Sept. 7
Women’s Hygiene Products Drive for Support Our Girls and #HappyPeriod
Co-hosted by Women and Gender Resource Center and UA Panhellenic Association
Drop Off: 1100 Ferguson Center and Women and Gender Resource Center at 2000 South Lawn Office Building
Items: tampons and pads
Friday, Sept. 8
Gift Card Drive benefitting Wedgewood Elementary, Friendswood Texas
Co-hosted by University Programming, Dean of Students Office and Phi Beta Phi
Drop Off: 1100 Ferguson Center
Items: cards to Walmart, Target, etc.
Saturday, Sept. 9 (8-11 a.m.)
Water, Support the United Way and Athletics Drive
Co-Sponsored: United Way, UA Athletics and Coleman Worldwide Moving
Drop Off: The truck will be stationed near light pole #30 in the University Mall parking lot adjacent to McFarland Blvd.
Items: water; non-perishable, nutritional food, including canned items and can openers; baby diapers, wipes, food and formula; cleaning supplies; dishes and eating utensils; new towels and washcloths; and new bedding (all sizes sheets, blankets and mattress covers
Sept. 12, 13, 14 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)
Blood Drive: American Red Cross
3rd Floor Ferguson Center
More Ways to Donate
UA is a generous community, and the following are some of the non-profit entities accepting hurricane relief donations or supplies. For the latest information on relief efforts and how to help, go to http://www.houstontx.gov.
Monetary Donations
American Red Cross
Houston Food Bank
United Way of Greater Houston
Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
Amazon Wish Lists
Items purchased for Houston shelters from Amazon Wish Lists will be drone delivered.
George R Brown Convention Center
5th Ward Multiservice Center