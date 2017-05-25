»»WANT A JOB? ALABAMA STATE TROOPERS ARE HIRING

The hiring freeze is over: Alabama State Troopers are looking at filling about 30 positions throughout the state.

“Alabama State Troopers have been short for quite some time now,” said Trooper Reginal King.

Thanks to the latest state budget, there’s room to hire, King said.

“We’re supposed to have about a thousand troopers on the roadway,” King said. “Right now we’re at critical level, which is less than 250. So we’re excited about the opportunity to bring new troopers aboard.”

Want to apply? Find out everything you need to know, including how to apply, right here.