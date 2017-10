»»WANNA GET SCARED AND LEARN SOME HISTORY? TAKE A HAUNTED TUSCALOOSA TOUR

The Haunted Tuscaloosa Tour takes you to 16 of t-towns most notorious locations. In all, the tour lasts about 90 minutes and starts and finishes at the historic Drish House. A place that paranormal investigators say they have heard some things that can’t be explained.

“We saw a door close by itself, heard footsteps, and voices” inside the Drish house. Another spot that is on the tour is the Greenwood Cemetery. Which has their own set of odd occurrences. Reoccurring accounts of hearing a little girls voice, a baby crying, and flickering lights.

Even though the tour sets out to tell haunted tales, it still leaves visitors laughing and happy at the end of the tour. If you’d like to book a tour just head over tohauntedtuscaloosatours.com

