»»WALT MADDOX EXPLORING RUN FOR ALABAMA GOVERNOR

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox today announced he’s looking at a run for Alabama governor.

In a statement on Maddox’s website, Maddox said the decision to form the committee was an easy one, but the rough times are ahead.

Wherever this path may lead, it is undeniable, that as Alabamians, we all deserve better. In just the past two years, our Governor, our Chief Justice, and our Speaker of the House have all left office under a cloud of shame.”

Maddox, who is a Democrat, said in his statement that he was encouraged to change his party, but decided against it.

See my announcement today. I'm ready to make Alabama proud again. https://t.co/fKaSU0dfMl — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) June 29, 2017

