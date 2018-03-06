»»WALLETHUB: BEST AND WORST CITIES FOR COLLEGE BASKETBALL

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Bryant Horn

WalletHub announced in a study Tuesday the rankings of the best cities for college basketball fans. The top 10 cities make sense: Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Lawrence, Kansas, Los Angeles, California. The worst cities included Clinton, South Carolina; Daytona Beach, Florida and New Britain, Connecticut.

Alabama isn’t represented until Troy, which came in at No. 67. Tuscaloosa came next at No.141, and Birmingham came in at No. 164. Auburn, Alabama was at No. 199, and Jacksonville was the lowest ranking at No. #279.

These rankings were based on several factors, including the amount of teams per city, winning percentage of the teams, and several other factors.

Also on this study were rankings of best performing cities, whose top ranked spot belonged to Nacogdoches, Texas, home of Stephen F. Austin University. The worst performer was Grambling, Louisiana, home of Grambling State.

The lowest minimum season ticket spot was given to Hamilton, New York, followed by Montgomery, Alabama, who is in a tie for second place with several other cities.

Montgomery comes in last place, at 291.