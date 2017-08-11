»»NORTHPORT FIREFIGHTERS WALK FOR A CAUSE: FIGHTING CHILDHOOD CANCER

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

The second annual Walk of Hope left from Northport Fire and Rescue Station No. 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday. Two dedicated firefighters and eight volunteers began their 65 mile walk to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. The purpose of the walk is to raise money for childhood cancer.

Manuel Jimenez participated in the walk for a second time, and did so while wearing almost 65 pounds of fire equipment. He said he was excited to be able to raise money for both Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, as well as five families from Tuscaloosa who have been effected by childhood cancer.

If you’d like to donate, visit their GoFundMe page.