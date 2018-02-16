»»WALKER ELEMENTARY HOLDS FOOD DRIVE FOR LITTLE CLOSET FOOD PANTRY

Alexandra Adragna.

Students and staff at Walker Elementary School are holding a food drive to restock the Little Closet Food Pantry, a nonprofit organization in Samantha.

“We’re having a contest to see which team can bring in the most nonperishable items to the Little Closet restock our pantry,” said Kay Allen, a first-grade teacher at Walker Elementary School.

Little Closet Food Pantry was named for Allen’s great-grandmother, Pearl Williamson. The mission of this organization is to serve those in need of food.

The school split up into four teams: Courage, Wisdom, Kindness, and Respect, qualities the faculty and staff said they hope their students develop.

Allen’s twin nieces, Maygan and Katelyn Smith, are students at Walker Elementary and said they are excited about contributing to the drive.

“The kids and the teachers are bringing in items to help the community,” said Katelyn Smith “They’re excited to bring in goods for their team.”

The school has collected more than 400 non-perishable items. Some of these items include soup, pasta, and cereal.