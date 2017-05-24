»»WALKER COUNTY TEEN DIES, ANOTHER INJURED IN WALKER COUNTY CRASH

A single-vehicle crash in Walker County Monday afternoon claimed the life of a 15-year-old and injured another teen.

Alabama State Troopers said the crash happened at 2:28 p.m. on Alabama Highway 269 near the 33 mile-marker, about 1 mile south of Parrish.

The 15-year-old was killed when the vehicle in which she was a passenger left the road and struck a utility pole and a tree. The vehicle’s 17-year-old driver was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.