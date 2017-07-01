»»WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARRESTS 25 IN DRUG STING OPERATION

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested more than two dozen people on drug charges across the county Thursday.
Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the sheriff’s office worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the arrests.
Underwood said most locations were targeted because of complaints from residents.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Amanda Desirae Baker, 32, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bart Watkins, 59, of Oakman, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance
- Brandon Porter, 36, of West Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and several other charges
- Brenda Gaye Taylor, 67, of Hillsdale Road in Walker County, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance
- Cory Dean Hall, 27, of Jasper, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
- Daniel Ray Tidwell, 46, of Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance
- Dennis Dale Kilgore, 65, of Hillsdale Road in Walker County, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance
- Joanne Wood Walker, 62, of Nauvoo, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance
- Kathrin Canada, 29, of West Jasper, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance
- Kenya Pugh Davis, 23, of Carbon Hill, is charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime
- Lovanda Jean Kelley, 27, of Nauvoo, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance
- Megan Olivia Graham, 27, of Parrish, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
- Melissa Kaye Hood, 53, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance
- Michael Gene Bolin, 35, of Waldrop Road, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance
- Mitchell Wayne Smothers, 46, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with possession of a forged instrument, theft and driving with a suspended license
- Paula Janette Gonzalez, 34, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
- Ronnie Wayne Ratliff, 35, of Curry, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Sabrina Dorene Cagle, 37, of Nauvoo, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Sarah Elaine Kytle, 21, of Cordova, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Sarah Watkins, 29, of Oakman, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance
- Silas Cornelius Madison, 41, of Parrish, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance
- Tomaka Nicole Vinson, 40, of West Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance
- William Alvin Barker, 50, of Saragossa Community, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance
- Lisa Ann Barker, 49, of Saragossa Community, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance
- William Warren, 34, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
