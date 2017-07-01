»»WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARRESTS 25 IN DRUG STING OPERATION

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested more than two dozen people on drug charges across the county Thursday.

Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the sheriff’s office worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the arrests.

Underwood said most locations were targeted because of complaints from residents.

The following individuals were arrested:

Amanda Desirae Baker, 32, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Bart Watkins, 59, of Oakman, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Brandon Porter, 36, of West Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and several other charges

Brenda Gaye Taylor, 67, of Hillsdale Road in Walker County, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Cory Dean Hall, 27, of Jasper, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Ray Tidwell, 46, of Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Dennis Dale Kilgore, 65, of Hillsdale Road in Walker County, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Joanne Wood Walker, 62, of Nauvoo, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Kathrin Canada, 29, of West Jasper, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Kenya Pugh Davis, 23, of Carbon Hill, is charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

Lovanda Jean Kelley, 27, of Nauvoo, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Megan Olivia Graham, 27, of Parrish, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Melissa Kaye Hood, 53, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Michael Gene Bolin, 35, of Waldrop Road, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Mitchell Wayne Smothers, 46, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with possession of a forged instrument, theft and driving with a suspended license

Paula Janette Gonzalez, 34, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronnie Wayne Ratliff, 35, of Curry, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Sabrina Dorene Cagle, 37, of Nauvoo, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Sarah Elaine Kytle, 21, of Cordova, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Sarah Watkins, 29, of Oakman, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Silas Cornelius Madison, 41, of Parrish, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Tomaka Nicole Vinson, 40, of West Jasper, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

William Alvin Barker, 50, of Saragossa Community, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

Lisa Ann Barker, 49, of Saragossa Community, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance

William Warren, 34, of Hidden Cove Loop, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia