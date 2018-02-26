»»WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS, SHERIFF’S OFFICE TEAM UP TO KEEP STUDENTS SAFE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Bryn Caswell and WVUA 23 Web Contributor Sarah Fowerbaugh

After the latest school shooting in Florida, officers all across Alabama are trying new ways to ensure students stay safe.

The Walker County Board of Education and the Walker County Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to help provide extra officers in area schools. The joint agreement allows officers to be paid overtime, and allows them to pick up work on the days they wouldn’t normally be working.

Sheriff Jim Underwood said his deputies are more than prepared to deal with an active shooter situation.

“Our deputies are trained to respond and go into the school after the shooter,” Underwood said. “If it’s one deputy, it’s one deputy that goes after him. We don’t wait for the SWAT team to get there.”

He hopes the Civil Services Board approves funding, which will allow more deputies to be in the school as the year goes on.