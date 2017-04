A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man from Jasper early this morning.

The crash happened on Yellow Jacket Road, about 9 miles south of Carbon Hill.

Alabama State Troopers said Jeffrey R. Murry, 36, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and overturned.

Murry, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.