A 24 year old Jasper man was killed early this morning after the car he was driving left the roadway and ended up in the Warrior River in Walker County.

Travis Randall Remington was on I-22 just after 1:00 a.m. when the car he was driving left the roadway, went between two bridges and ended up in the Warrior River.

The vehicle and Remington were recovered around 7:30 a.m this morning and Remington was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the accident.