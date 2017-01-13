»»WALKER COUNTY MAN CONVICTED OF METH POSSESSION, DISTRIBUTION

A Walker County man was convicted Wednesday of possessing methamphetamine by a federal jury in Birmingham.

Shannon Gober, 42, was charged with possession with intent to distribute in Quinton on Dec. 29, 2015.

According to evidence during the trial, Gober offered about an ounce of meth to a person who was cooperating with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Following that transaction, DEA agents searched Gober’s home and found more than a half-pound of meth in a car.

Gober is scheduled for sentencing May 17.