A house fire in Walker County occurred on Sept. 27 around 4 a.m.

The fire totaled the house, located on the 7100 block of Oakman Parrish Road, along with some cars.

The mother of one of the residents was taken to UAB Hospital for injuries.

The family says they do not know what they are going to do, but they are thankful to those that have stopped by to donate clothes and other supplies.