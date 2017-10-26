»»WALKER COUNTY DRUG BUST NETS 15 ARRESTS, SEVERAL WARRANTS

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested more than a dozen people accused of selling drugs in the community.

Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said investigators spent several months and hundreds of hours conducting surveillance, identifying potential drug sellers and then following up with undercover drug buys.

Those arrested Tuesday are:

Anyone with information on the location of those who are still wanted are asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464 or send a text message to 847411 (in the body of the message, type “walker,” and then the tip itself).

The following eight individuals are wanted on felony distribution warrants: