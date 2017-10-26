»»WALKER COUNTY DRUG BUST NETS 15 ARRESTS, SEVERAL WARRANTS

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested more than a dozen people accused of selling drugs in the community.
Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said investigators spent several months and hundreds of hours conducting surveillance, identifying potential drug sellers and then following up with undercover drug buys.
Those arrested Tuesday are:
Stanley Wayne Dixon, 44, of Parrish, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance. Dixon turned himself in to the Walker County Jail after learning he had the outstanding warrant.
Megan Miriah Dunn,, 22, of Parrish, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and CRO violation with no bond.
Tyrone Alexander Finch, 40, of Parrish was arrested on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Trudy Ann Jenkins, 39, of Parrish was charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
Demetrius Lee Madison, 40, of Parrish was arrested on charges of distribution of a controlled substance.
Eric Auston Ollie, 44, of Parrish, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Demetris Antwan Tucker, 27, of Parrish is charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derius Centrell Gunn, 33, of Parrish was arrested on charges of distribution of a controlled substance. Gunn turned himself in to the Walker County Jail after learning he had the outstanding warrant.
Andre Bernard Tucker, 26, of Parrish, is charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Melanie Bonner Wolfe, 53, of Cordova, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
Jimmy Dale Wolfe, 57, of Cordova, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Tammy Portzer Jones, 43, of Cordova, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Ferrell Stebbins, 51, of Jasper, is charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Mark Alan Scott, 49, of Jasper, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Drew Bennett Sargent, 43, of Jasper, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information on the location of those who are still wanted are asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464 or send a text message to 847411 (in the body of the message, type “walker,” and then the tip itself).
The following eight individuals are wanted on felony distribution warrants:
Rodney Oneil Thomas, 39, of Parrish, is wanted for three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Anthony Dawayne Thomas, 37, of Parrish, is wanted on three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Caleb Scott Cooksey, 25, of Parrish, wanted for distribution of a controlled substance and violation of protection order.
Jake Amon Dunn, 20, of Parrish, is wanted for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Byron Lamar Windham, 29, of Parrish, is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance.
John Dammon Collins, 38, of Parrish, is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance.
Heather Mazell Lott, 36, of Parrish, is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance.
Theresa Diane Wolfe, 45, of Cordova, is wanted for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.