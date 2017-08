A single-vehicle crash in Walker County early this morning claimed the life of a man from Townley.

Zachary Thomas Cooner, 26, was killed when his vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned. Cooner was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 4:05 a.m. on Alabama Highway 124 near the 8-mile marker, about 5 miles east of Carbon Hill. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.