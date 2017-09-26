»»WALKER COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES NEW BUDGET WITH BIG CUTS

After a 1-cent sales tax was rejected by voters in August, the Walker County Commission is making some tough cuts for the 2018 budget.

This morning, the commission approved the new budget, which includes more than $200,000 in cuts for local agencies. Most agencies are faced with a 10 percent cut.

But commissioners said no one will lose their job as long as departments can stay within their budgets.

Walker County Commission Chairman Jerry Bishop said their meeting was productive.

“I feel good about Walker County as a whole,” he said. “We’re gonna go forward, work with the budget we’ve got, try to figure out and go find some revenue.”

Commissioners said that while expenses have soared over the past 10 years, revenue has only increased around $300,000.