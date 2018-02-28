»»WALKER COUNTY COALITION FOR THE HOMELESS RECEIVES GRANT

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

A coalition for the homeless in Walker County received a grant for their organization.

They strive to help those in need of emergency or transitional shelter for men, women, and families in hopes of helping them re-establish productive lives in the community.

The primary goal of the coalition is to educate the public on the need for homeless services in Walker County.

“So we have nearly 16,000 people who are homeless right here in Walker County,” said Werdell Kirk, member of the Walker County coalition for the homeless. “And what we are looking for are people who do have a desire to change their lives. We are looking for mentors as well as clients to take care of in this program.”

If you would like to help in anyway, visit the Jasper Family Services.