Walker County Sheriff Deputies have captured eleven of the twelve escaped inmates. They are still searching for 24-year-old Brady Andrew Kilpatrick of Cordova.

Kilpatrick is in jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

If you have any information pertaining the escapees, you are asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.