Walker County authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head Wednesday night.

Deputies said they found the teen around 8:30 p.m. after he was shot in a car at a home on Air Plane Hollow Road in Nauvoo.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-300-6464.