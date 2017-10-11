»»VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR APPLE SNAIL ROUNDUP IN MOBILE

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Volunteers are needed to help collect an invasive species at a park in Southwest Alabama.

The Mobile Baykeeper group is asking volunteers to show up Saturday to Municipal (Langan) Park in Mobile at 9 a.m. wearing comfortable clothes that can get wet and dirty to help collect Apple Snails. The island apple snail is an invasive species that was believed to be introduced to Three Mile Creek from someone dumping their aquarium into the pond at Langan Park about 10 years ago.

The snails reproduce quickly and lay bright pink eggs that can easily be spotted.

Anyone who owns a kayak is encouraged to bring it, because many snails are located along the banks and can be reached by water.

For more information, visit mobilebaykeeper.org.

