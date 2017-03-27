»»VICTIMS OF DEADLY BLOUNT COUNTY PLANE CRASH IDENTIFIED

The four victims of the Blount County plane crash have now been identified as 45-year-old Joseph Crenshaw, 43-year-old Jennifer Crenshaw, 14-year-old Jillian Crenshaw, and 16-year-old Jacob Crenshaw.

The family was traveling back to their hometown of Jackson, TN after spending a week in Kissimmee, FL for spring break.

The Cessna 210 Plane carrying the family came crashing down along Highway 160 in Blount County around 2:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon.

Jillian Crenshaw was an eighth grader and Jacob Crenshaw was in tenth grade at University School of Jackson.

The Head of School at USJ, Stuart Hirstein, posted a statement on the schools Facebook page saying “Our school community is grieving the heartbreaking loss of the Crenshaw family….at USJ, we are a family and we will bear this burden together.”

Kyle Ellison, Assistant Chief of the West Blount Fire District says that the NTSB is exhausting every effort in order to determine the cause of the crash.

If you see debris from the plane crash, do not touch or move it but call 911 immediately.