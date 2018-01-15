»»VICTIM ROBBED NEAR UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA CAMPUS OVER WEEKEND

The University of Alabama Police Department needs help finding a man accused of robbing a woman early Saturday morning on the Strip.

It happened at the corner of Wallace Wade Avenue and Sixth Street, behind Gallette’s Bar.

The victim said the suspect approached her, demanded her purse and then grabbed it from her.

She described the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall who was wearing a black jacket and a gray cap. He was last seen running down University Boulevard.

If you have any information about the crime, please contact UAPD at 205-348-5454 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.