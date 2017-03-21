»»VFW PRESENTS LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD

A member of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was recognized this morning but the Tuscaloosa VFW Post 6022.

Sgt. Kenny Shipman was presented the annual Gold Medal Award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Walter Turner with the VFW said the group likes to honor those who protect us each and every day.

Shipman said it’s always uplifting to receive an honor like this.

“It’s very humbling,” he said. “You know, any time you receive any type of recognition, especially from those you work with every day and those who supervise you, it’s very humbling. You feel appreciated.”

The VFW also honored Sgt. Thomas Waters from Northport Fire and Rescue as EMT of the Year Monday night.

On Wednesday, they will honor firefighter Beau Gunter with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue as Firefighter of the Year.