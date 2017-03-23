»»VFW HONORS FIGHERFIGHTER OF THE YEAR

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jordan Ferguson

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022 presented another of its Gold Medal Awards on March 22.

Walter Turner with the VFW was on hand to give Sgt. Beau Gunter with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue the Firefighter of the Year Award.

EMT of the Year and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award were given out earlier in the week

Turner said they like to honor those who protect us each and every day.

“Very humbling, any time that you receive any type of recognition, especially from those that you work with every day and those that supervise you,” said Turner. “It’s very humbling and you feel appreciated.”

The Gold Medal Awards are given out each year and are picked by a group at the VFW Post.