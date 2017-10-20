»»VETERANS, FAMILIES GATHER FOR QUARTERLY TOWN HALL MEETING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Ang Martinez

TUSCALOOSA, AL- On Wednesday, veterans and their families gathered at the Tuscaloosa Veteran Affairs Medical Center for the quarterly veteran’s town hall meeting.

One major issue discussed at today’s town hall meeting was suicide prevention.

Tuscaloosa VA public affairs officer Damon Stevenson said about 20 veterans commit suicide in the United States daily.

Stevenson encourages all veterans to understand what resources are available to them.

“We have same day care for veterans in mental health. If there is any veteran who is experiencing a mental health crisis, we want them to please come to us. There is a veterans crisis line for those veterans to call if they need help immediately. But if they just want to come to the VA, we will get them the care same day they need to make sure we prevent any veteran suicide” said Stevenson.

The number to the 24/7 veterans crisis hotline is 205-554-2000.