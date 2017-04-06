»»»VETERANS AFFAIRS CHOICE CARD PROGRAM EXTENDED

The Veterans Affairs Choice Card program is not expiring this summer, as originally anticipated.

Congress voted for extending the program, which gives veterans who live more than 40 miles from a VA facility options for private health care other than the Department of Veteran Affairs.

It also requires VA centers to offer veterans an appointment within 30 days of asking for one. If the VA cannot make an appointment, the card program gives members the chance to instead see a private doctor.

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center’s Public Affairs Officer Damon Stevenson said that although there are benefits to the extension, many veterans in Tuscaloosa who have taken advantage of the program aren’t satisfied with their care.

Stevenson said a third-party agency is handling the program, which means conflicts can easily arise.

The VA is hoping to take back their customer service from the third-party provider, Stevenson said, because it will likely increase the productivity of the VA.