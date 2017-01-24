»»VETERANS ACTION BOARD HOSTS FIRST PUBLIC FORUM

Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center is helping ensure veterans around town get the support they need.

A public forum hosted today by the West Alabama Veterans Action Board spent time mulling ways to do just that. Their goal is learning more about veterans’ needs outside health care, such as transportation, education and family matters.

Dr. Karl Hamner with the VA Medical Center said Tuscaloosa has plenty of resources, and it’s important for those not to go to waste.

“The opportunities for us here are really great, and the need for us is really great,” he said. “West Alabama has a lot of challenges, but it’s also got plenty of resources, and so we’re excited to be able to provide some additional capacity and vision for improving the lives of veterans and their family members.”