The Texaco on Skyland Blvd. at I-20/59 is open this morning despite damage to the front of the building.

The owner of the business says a vehicle hit the front of the store around 1:45 a.m. this morning causing heavy damage to the front window. No one was injured and the store was not open at the time.

We hope to learn more today on what caused the driver to run off the road at into the building.