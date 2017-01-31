»»VA MEDICAL CENTER REACHING OUT TO WOMEN VETERANS

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is reaching out to women veterans this week.

This Thursday, they’re holding a “go red” event for heart disease awareness. The VA is partnering with the American Heart Association on the event, which will include seminars on risk prevention, as well as a Zumba demonstration and free hand massages and hair styling.

“It’s special things for our female veterans, some pampering-type things, to show them how much we appreciate them,” said Public Affairs Office Damon Stevenson. “But also, to reach out and show them the services and things we have available for them here.”

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the sports atrium building at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.