»»UPDATE: POLICE ARREST 1, SEARCH FOR ANOTHER IN 14TH STREET ROBBERY

Two men are facing robbery charges after a break-in that happened at Sherrill Plaza Apartments Feb. 5.

Kydarius Lamarcus Thomas, 18, is facing two counts of robbery and one count of burglary. Thomas is also facing robbery charges in an unrelated incident that happened in October.

He’s being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

Tony Marquis Prewitt, 23, is also facing two first-degree robbery charges and two first-degree burglary charges in the Sherill Plaza incident.

Prewitt has not yet been apprehended.

If you know Prewitt’s whereabouts, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers 205-752-7867.