A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning claimed the life of a man from Smith Station.

The crash happened near the 159 mile marker on Highway 69 North around 11:38 a.m.

Colter Hamilton Richard, 45, was killed when his vehicle was struck by a box truck driven by Kenneth Earl Jones, 36, of Birmingham.

Richard was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jones was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.