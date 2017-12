An 18-year-old previously charged with burglary has had his charges upgraded to capital murder.

Fernandez Britton Jr. is accused of being involved in the shooting of Lester Williams, 69, on July 18.

Britton was charged with second-degree burglary Oct. 27, but investigators said they found new evidence to upgrade Britton’s charges.

He’s now being held without bond in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Cody Williams, 18, is also facing murder charges in Williams’ death.