»»UNIVERSITY POLICE SEARCHING FOR ROBBERY SUSPECTS

The University of Alabama Police Department needs your help finding those responsible for robbing someone at Sherril Plaza Apartments on Monday.

Police said it happened around 8:20 p.m. at the complex, located just off the University of Alabama campus on 14th Street.

The suspects’ first attempt at breaking into an apartment was unsuccessful, so they forced their way into a second person’s apartment and stole a cellphone and a credit card before running off.

The victims said the suspects were black males about 6 feet tall, both with stocky builds, facial hair and dark hoodies.

If you have any information about the crime, please contact UAPD at 205-348-5454 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.