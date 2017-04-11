»»UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA STUDENTS PROMOTE ORGAN DONATION

It’s been nearly a month since 23-year-old Libby Hankins passed away after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.

But students at the University of West Alabama — where Hankins was a cheerleader — are keeping her memory alive.

Sigma Pi fraternity on UWA’s campus, with the help of the Phi Mu chapter at UWA, have begun a campaign urging people to sign up as an organ donor.

Hankins received a double lung transplant last April. In the U.S., an average of 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.

So far, the UWA effort is responsible for 730 people signing up to be organ donors.

If you’d like to join the Donate Life Campaign and become an organ donor, click right here.