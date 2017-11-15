»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA WILL TEST NEW SECURITY PRECAUTIONS AT MERCER GAME

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tanner Ary

Bryant-Denny Stadium is testing out some new enhanced security measures for fans during this week’s game against Mercer.

The university is going to test out the idea of having medal detectors at certain gates during this Saturday’s game to ensure even more that prohibited items do not enter the stadium. Local Alabama fans gave their thoughts on the new precaution and how the university is working to keep game day safer for everyone in attendance.

Matthew Jones, a retired member of the United States Air Force supports the idea of heightened security on game days.

“I know there is already a lot of security there already,” Jones said. “But with the increased chance of violence throughout America now it is always a good idea to step security measures.”

Randall Jones, a local fan, said he’s also a supporter of the new metal detectors even though this could make entry lines even longer for fans.

“Those lines are pretty long right now without the medal detectors,” Jones said. “But I will say this, if it makes people safer I think it is worth the wait if it is a longer line to make sure you get in there safely and back out, yeah.

This precaution builds even further onto the clear bag initiative that began last season. This measure requires fans to use a smaller, clear bag that can easily be checked before entry into the stadium for the game.

Kickoff for the game against the Mercer bears is at 11 a.m. Gates open at 9 a.m.