»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA WARNING STUDENTS OF MUMPS OUTBREAK

The Alabama Department of Public Health has found four additional cases of mumps among the University of Alabama community, officials announced this week.

Symptoms include low-grade fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen or tender salivary glands. The virus spreads just like the cold or the flu, via coughing, sneezing or talking, or it can be spread indirectly when someone with mumps touches surfaces without washing their hands.

Most people recover within a few weeks.

“The risk of mumps can be significantly reduced with two measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccines,” according to UA’s Health & Wellness mumps information page.

The page recommends anyone who has only received one dose of the vaccine to receive a second, and anyone with no previous vaccinations to receive at least the first.

Students may seek medical attention at the UA Student Health Center, a private physician or call the Tuscaloosa County Health Department.