»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA URGES STUDENT NOT TO JUMP TRAIN TRACKS

The University of Alabama is sending a clear message to students: Don’t climb through moving or stopped trains.

Why are they even having to tell students that? The message came after video surfaced of several UA students doing just that.

“My daughter crosses those tracks all the time,” said UA Parent Kori Losack.

Losack’s daugher attends UA, and she told us she was shocked when she saw the video, taken by a university instructor, that shows students climbing between train cars.

In most cases the train is stopped, but UA student Anderson Moss said that’s not always the case.

“I have never really personally seen anybody jump the road tracks while a slow moving train is going until this year, over the past 4-6 years that I’ve spent here in Tuscaloosa, I’ve just seen it get much worse when it comes to students going over the tracks,” said Moss.

Moss also said he understands why students will do anything to get to class on time.

“My instant reaction is that I think it’s very idiotic but I also can’t blame them,” she said. “Sometimes when it comes to school, some people are going to cross the railroad tracks like that in order to get to school, it’s just upsetting to see that.”

“Above all, leave earlier,” said Losack.

This week, the university sent out their message warning students about the dangers and laws of crossing railroad tracks, telling them, “climbing over rail equipment is illegal.”

Moss and Losack said they urge students to take caution before taking the leap.

“Be smart,” Moss said. “It’s not just yourself. You’ve got to think about your family, got to think about everybody close to you.”

“To put your life in jeopardy, it’s just not worth it,” said Losack.

Earlier this year, a 20-year-old woman visiting from Louisiana was hit and killed when she and several other people tried to beat an oncoming train.

“To see that and know that students are still taking those chances is heartbreaking,” Losack said.

Moss and Losack said they’re hoping talks on safer routes for students will soon take place.

“I think that they should also take in an equal conversation when it comes to making a student bridge to cross the railroad tracks or alternative routes for people to take to get to campus easier,” Moss said. “Because there’s a lot of infrastructure problems right now, there’s so much construction going on.”

In the meantime, Losack said she encourages other parents to talk to their college kids about being safe when crossing the tracks.

“As much as we want them to be independent,” said Loscak. “There’s still things we have to remind them to do.”