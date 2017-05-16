»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA, TUSCALOOSA COUNTY STRIVE TO CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP

The University of Alabama and the Tuscaloosa County School System are teaming up again this year, working on helping students succeed.

In its second year, the math-science partnership helps special education and general education teachers learn and collaborate in their classrooms.

The two-year, $1 million grant that came from the federal and state education departments expires today as UA researchers and nearly 30 teachers from eight Tuscaloosa County elementary schools hosted their last professional development session.

Researchers are working on obtaining another year of funding.

The co-teaching method offers teachers a chance at teaching to students’ strengths and offering different styles of instruction in inclusive classrooms.