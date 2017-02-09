»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA TESTING FOOD TRUCKS ON CAMPUS

Some say it’s trendy and others tout the convenience, but University of Alabama students on Wednesday heralded the appearance of local food trucks around campus.

Bama Dining Marketing Manager Lashana Sorrell said they’re just giving students what they asked for.

“Based on student feedback, they really wanted to see some type of food truck presence on campus,” she said. “So we did some initial research, listened to what students were saying, and we decided to test it out this semester.”

UA students and faculty have dozens of dining options on and near campus, but food trucks give them a chance for a quick bite to eat on the way to class — if the lines aren’t around the block like they were Wednesday.

Among the offerings are Jo Jo’s Food Truck, Archibald & Woodrow’s BBQ and Local Roots. They set up shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Lawn, Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library and Sorority Row next to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to hit the pockets of the students so that they’ll be able to have some additional options, Sorrell said.

At Shelton State Community College, food trucks are hanging out as part of the school’s homecoming festivities. But, Shelton State Student Engagement Coordinator Norquina Rieves said if all goes well, the trucks could become a permanent part of campus life.

“We’re planning to kind of consider having these food trucks on campus on a permanent basis,” she said. “But it will entail us looking at what the traffic has been today and tomorrow, and of course getting that approved from our executive cabinet and our president.”

Shelton State students said they want the options, but they also want to support local businesses.

“I’d like to see more food trucks on campus permanently,” said student Kevin Wilson. “Because I think it would just help bring everyone in the community together. We get to support local businesses, and it brings more variety in the food we get to eat as college students.”