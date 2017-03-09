»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA STUDENTS RE-CREATE HISTORY

WVUA 23 Web Writer Alexis Winborne

The University of Alabama’s metallurgical and materials engineering students recreated history this week.

Students made a replica of the hilt of an 18th century British Hanger rapier in the engineering foundry. The sword was supplied to both the British navy and infantry, and was found on the banks of the Coosa River in 1962. It’s been in the university’s possession for the past half-century.

Maggie Sailor, who worked on the project, said the idea for their project came about after their group spoke with the Moundville Archaeological Society.

“Dr. Matt Gaves, (is) who we talked to, and he had a real quick response with an artifact he wanted replicated for the project,” she said.

The group has spent the past five months researching and developing a plan for creating the replica. Other students working on the project include Michael Rose, Danny Massie and Hanna Hefley.