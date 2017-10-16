»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA STRIP SHOOTING AFTERMATH

A shooting Sunday morning on the University of Alabama Strip rocked the entire town of Tuscaloosa after the Crimson Tide’s homecoming game this past weekend.

The victim was still in the intensive care unit Monday .

Police say 26-year-old Tamarcus Ikner specifically targeted the victim, eventually shooting him in the lower back near Rounders Bar.

“Tamarcus Ikner got out of the vehicle and approached the victim on the sidewalk,” Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Captain Kip Hart told the media. “Some swings were thrown, and he went back to the vehicle to get the pistol from his brother, Kenneth Ikner. Tamarcus chased the victim down a few feet and shot him in the back there in the street,” Hart said.

Kenneth Ikner, who is paralyzed from a shooting years ago and the victim have a history of fighting over the same woman.

Police believe this led to the shooting Sunday morning.

“There’s no reason for it to happen to start with,” Hart said. “You can handle your differences besides shooting people. ”

Because it was a game day, the Strip was saturated with law enforcement Saturday night and into Sunday.

Police were able to respond almost immediately, but they say it’s impossible for them to be everywhere at once…and without taking away personal freedoms, cannot prevent incidents with a specific targets like this from happening.

“Theres bad people in the world and they’re everywhere we go, ” Hart told WVUA 23

The shooting occurred right in front of one the Strip’s most popular attractions, Rounders Bar.

Owner Grant Mccabe wants the public to know this incident is not a reflection of his business.

“By no means were these people customers at Rounders or in Rounders that night. It’s just unfortunate that it happened in front of our establishment, ” Mccabe said.

As a business owner, Mccabe told WVUA 23 he’s been pleased with Tuscaloosa Police Department’s coverage over the years, but wants them to address loitering that happens on the Strip. He said he thinks this leads to much unrest like this latest incident on the Strip.

The Ikners are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $60,000 bonds. They both could face more charges.