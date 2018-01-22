»»UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SGA PRESIDENT ARRESTED FOR DUI

The president of the University of Alabama Student Government Association was arrested Sunday on a DUI charge.

Twenty-two- year old Jared Zakiya Hunter was driving under the influence according to jail records.

Tuscaloosa Police confirmed Hunter was involved in a head-on collision at 1:30 Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Hackberry Lane.

Hunter consented to a breathalyzer test and registered twice the legal limit.

He was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $1,000.00 bond.

The University of Alabama released the following statement:

“We are disappointed when any of our students use poor judgement. We don’t have all of the details at this time, so it would be premature for us to comment further.”

Hunter, a senior at UA, carried 54 percent of the vote in the March SGA election.